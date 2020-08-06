HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Arlo > Arlo Smart Subscriptions Surge 72%

Arlo Smart Subscriptions Surge 72%

By | 6 Aug 2020
, , , ,

Subscriptions to Arlo Smart – which allows users to store 30 days of video recordings and provides intelligent alerts via an app – has surged during COVID-19 lockdowns, with 43,000 paid accounts added in Q2. This represents quarter-on-quarter growth of 72%.

“Our new business model that includes a free 90-day trial of Arlo Smart continues to show very strong conversion rates and once again we set records for registered accounts, paid accounts and service revenue,” said Matthew McRae CEO of Arlo Technologies.

“The launch of the Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera, the latest addition to our award-winning smart home security ecosystem, completes our transition to this new business model and addressees the fastest-growing price segment in the market. I believe the second quarter marks an inflection point in our subscription business and expect this momentum to continue.”

Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera

The Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera (RRP: A$229) was launched in Australia yesterday. This security camera offers 1080p HD video, two-way audio, an integrated spotlight and motion alerts.

Nevertheless, Arlo’s revenue fell by 20.3% year-on-year in Q2 to $66.6 million.

“I am extraordinarily proud of the team at Arlo for their remarkable execution in outperforming our expectations for the quarter, delivering top and bottom line results above the upper end of our guidance, despite supply and go-to-market challenges,” said McRae.

About Post Author
Editor in Chief at 4square media
, , , ,
You may also like
Lenovo & Panasonic Team Up For All-In-One Video Surveillance Solution
Arlo Launch Essential Spotlight Security Camera, With HD Video
Google Cuts $630M Deal To Get Share Of Security Market
Ring Doorbell A Security Risk Prior To Amazon Purchase New Documents Reveal
ACCC Slams Energy Provider Over Ad Breach
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Harvey Norman Shares Up 7% On Sector Confidence
Industry Latest News Retailers
/
August 6, 2020
/
Global E-Sports Market Forecast To Beat $4 Billion By 2027
e Sports Gaming Latest News
/
August 6, 2020
/
Vivosmart 4
Fitbit Focus Online, With Fitbit.com Sales Up 102%
FitBit Latest News Sales & Marketing
/
August 6, 2020
/
Aussies Gain Free Quibi Subscription In Video Streaming Wars
Content Latest News
/
August 6, 2020
/
Acer Hits Record High Margin Of 3.2% In Q2
Acer Coronavirus Industry
/
August 6, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Harvey Norman Shares Up 7% On Sector Confidence
Industry Latest News Retailers
/
August 6, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Shares in Harvey Norman have rallied over 7% just after midday, with investor confidence seemingly bolstered by a positive H1Y21...
Read More