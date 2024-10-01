Arlo the US security Camera Company is taking home security to a new level in Australia with the launch of Arlo Secure 5 a customised security system that uses AI to deliver a host of new features.

By configuring the Arlo system using easy to use software users can now customise vehicle detection, parcel delivers and individuals such as regular visitors to your home or family members eliminating the need for alerts that often use up battery power.

In essence the Arlo system has become a lot more personal with users able to achieve a better overall experience and better security than in the past.

Features found in more expensive professional systems are now available via the Arlo Secure 5 service which is based on a monthly subscription program.

The New Arlo Secure subscription plans start at $7.99 a month.

New Plus plans start at $17.99 per month and offer the ability to :

View, Save, and Share: 30-days of Video Cloud Storage & Events available at your fingertips from anywhere.

Personalised Security: Tools help you filter unwanted notifications and create zones for customised alerts.

customised security solutions that offer more personalised control are proving popular in multiple markets with Australian consumers now able to take advantage of the new Secure 5 capabilities.

It appears that the new Arlo system may be small to the eye but it appears to be packed with powerful capabilities including AI that delivers capabilities found in the past in more advanced systems

On top of that the quality of the image being captured has been improved with the use of new chipsets.

Arlo Secure 5 is now capable of delivering better and more detailed alerts so that users can make quicker and more decisions about their security and safety.

The new AI-powered innovations include:

● Person Recognition: Know exactly who has arrived at your home with personalised alerts labelled with names from your private library of named faces.

● Vehicle Recognition: Protect your driveway with personalised alerts labelled with known vehicles that you previously named.

● Custom Detection : Train Arlo AI to create personalised, custom detections to protect what matters most to you. Teach your camera to recognise certain objects or changes in view to trigger custom notifications. Whether it’s knowing if the garage door is open, lights were left on in the basement or the dog is

on the couch, Arlo AI alerts you to what is happening in and around your home, so you know what action to take.

As part of the launch for the new offering Arlo is rolling out a promotion from October 1st to December 31st, where every purchase of an Arlo camera qualifies customers for the

chance to win a brand-new MG3 Excite along with 26 cutting-edge Arlo Essential Outdoor 2K cameras (13 in Australia & 13 in New Zealand).

The competition runs until December31st, 2024.

Whether participants purchase one camera or more, they will receive an entry for each camera bought.

This allows Arlo camera owners to earn multiple entries per purchase, thereby increasing their chances of winning claims Arlo Management.

For more information about the promotion, including terms and conditions, please visit www.arlomgpromotion.com.au from October 1st, 2024.