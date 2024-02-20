HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Arlo Reveals New Personal Safety Solution

Arlo Reveals New Personal Safety Solution

By | 20 Feb 2024

Arlo Technologies has unveiled its new Arlo Safe personal safety solution in the US, the Arlo Safe Button, which is similar to a new device Swann Communications is set to launch in Australia

It’s currently unknown if the Arlo device will be released in Australia.

The new device can be used to alert safety experts, who will then rapidly send emergency services to the user’s location at any moment, day or night.

It’s small enough to fit inside a hand, pocket, or be clipped to a keychain, and has a built in lanyard loop.

It uses Bluetooth to communicate with the accompanying app on a smartphone.

The app provides one touch emergency response, as well as access to live safety experts 24/7, Family Safety (for knowing where family members are located), and Vehicle Crash Detection and Response, which expediates emergency response in the event of an accident.

Users will gain access to customise their profile, as well as tools in the app for sharing critical information with first responders.

The device has been awarded a 2023 Good Design Award by The Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design, and the European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies.

The device is currently available for U$29.99 from the official Arlo website. As there is no news yet on an Australian release, pricing has not yet been revealed.



About Post Author
, , , , ,
You may also like
High Risk Security Camera Seller Office Works Lifts Revenues Profits Flat
EXCLUSIVE:First SmartHouse Magazine Written By AI Now Live
Arlo Teams Up With Universal Pictures For New Animated Film
Arlo Acknowledged On The 2024 Newsweek Excellence 1000 Index
ARLO Opens Up Affiliate Program for Partners
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Apple Airpods Overhaul Plans Still Underway
Latest News
/
February 20, 2024
/
Beatles Dominate 10 Most Valuable Records List
Latest News
/
February 20, 2024
/
REVIEW New Sharp 5 In 1 Microwave With Built In Air Fryer
Latest News
/
February 20, 2024
/
Motorola Partners With Shantanu & Nikhil For New Peach Muse Collection
Latest News
/
February 20, 2024
/
Nintendo Shares Drop After Switch 2 Anticipated Delay
Latest News
/
February 20, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Apple Airpods Overhaul Plans Still Underway
Latest News
/
February 20, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Apple still plans to overhaul its Apple AirPods range later this year, according to the latest information shared by Bloomberg’s...
Read More