Arlo Promises Easy Install On New Wired Floodlight Camera

By | 16 Oct 2024

Arlo has unveiled its Wired Floodlight Camera, an all-in-one DIY security system that offers a direct power source alternative to the company’s wire-free floodlight.

The company says the hardwired DIY installation is “simple” and means owners get continuous power and hands-free maintenance.

The Wired Floodlight Camera offers 2K HDR, a 160-degree field of view and adjustable camera.

 

Arlo Wired Floodlight Camera.

 

There are up to 2,000 lumens of light and the brightness levels are adjustable and can be automated based on the time of day via the Arlo Secure App.

Arlo says you can “view critical details in colour night vision for better identification”, and that noise-cancelling audio means clearer communication via the way-way audio.

The motion notifications and object detection means that when your camera spots people, vehicles, animals or packages it can trigger alerts on your phone, and you can watch live or recorded video through the Arlo Secure App.

 

Arlo Wired Floodlight Camera spies a man with bad intentions. Cue the siren.

If alerted to an intruder, put the wind up them by triggering the integrated siren automatically or manually from the app. 

Arlo also allows you to watch four seconds of video prior to every motion-triggered recording.

You can connect directly to Wi-Fi for “hassle-free setup, faster video loading, and less buffering”, and the floodlight camera can be connected to third-party smart home platforms including Amazon Alexa, IFTTT and Google Home.

The Wired Floodlight Camera is retailing in the US for $149.99 (A$224).



