US security camera company Arlo Technologies has announced a partnership with Origin AI, which has pioneered AI Sensing technology.

Under the agreement, Arlo will have exclusive worldwide rights to market and sell Origin AI’s products, TruShield and Allos, which deliver Verified Human Presence detection through radio frequency (RF) signals emitted by existing WiFi devices in homes or businesses.

TruShield Security’s AI-driven human presence detection is designed to offer more accurate alerts, reducing unnecessary notifications and letting you know when a real intruder is inside your home.

Origin AI says that by distinguishing between human activity and other movement, TruShield effectively eliminates false alarms caused by pets or environmental factors.

Through the latest partnership, Arlo said that it also plans to integrate Origin AI Sensing technologies into future offerings powered by Arlo Intelligence — from AI-assisted motion detection to indoor/outdoor video monitoring and professional monitoring with video verification.

“Arlo has been continuously investing for over 10 years in AI- and CV-powered security technologies that enable customers to feel safer, react faster and enjoy greater peace of mind with 24/7 protection from Arlo Secure,” said Matthew McRae, CEO of Arlo Technologies.

“We are excited to add Origin’s AI Sensing capabilities to create a new integrated AI-powered security offering that will be unmatched in its intelligence and performance.”

As ChannelNews previously reported, Arlo took security to a new level in Australia with the launch of Arlo Secure 5, a customised security system that uses AI to deliver a host of new features.

By configuring the Arlo system using easy-to-use software, users can customise vehicle detection notifications and identify individuals such as family members, eliminating the need for unnecessary alerts that often use up battery power.

Features found in more expensive professional systems are now available via the Arlo Secure 5 service which is based on a monthly subscription programme.

With Arlo’s AI technology, you can, for example, know who has arrived at your home with personalised alerts labelled with names from your private library of named faces, or receive personalised alerts labelled with known vehicles that you previously named, and even train Arlo AI to create personalised, custom detections and to recognise certain objects or changes in view to trigger custom notifications – such as when the garage door is left open or the dog is on the couch. The AI-powered notifications can also alert you when a fire is detected.

Arlo noted that further details of its partnership with Origin AI will be revealed later this year.