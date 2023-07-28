Arlo Technologies have announced a new partnership with Optus, for the availability of select Arlo security cameras for purchase at Optus stores nationwide.

More customers will now be able to see Arlo’s state of the art security cameras which are offering Aussies an unparalleled security experience, through the combination of technology and telecommunications.

The Arlo Go 2 4G + Wi-Fi Mobile Security Camera is part of the range available in Optus stores around the country, retailing for $429.00 AUD, allowing access to continuous connectivity and uninterrupted security with the 4G cellular data plan for locations with unavailable/unreliable Wi-Fi.

The Arlo Wireless Video Doorbell ($229.00 AUD) and the Arlo Essential Spotlight Security Camera ($159.00 AUD) are also available, and a wider range of products can be purchased through Optus Smart Spaces.

Bradley Little, Arlo Vice President of Sales said, “We are excited to partner with Optus to bring our cutting-edge security camera technology to even more Australians. By leveraging Optus’ extensive retail network, we have significantly increased our distribution network and can provide customers with greater access to a selected range of our award-winning security cameras.”

“Arlo’s security cameras boast cutting-edge features such as 4K HDR video quality, advanced motion detection, two-way audio, and night vision, enabling users to monitor their premises with unparalleled clarity and detail.”

Optus Smart Space Senior Director, Ben Green said, “We are excited to be able to offer customers Arlo security devices through Optus Smart Spaces online and instore, as we know security is top of mind for many Australian households.”

“Arlo devices seamlessly integrate with Optus’ network infrastructure, ensuring a reliable and stable connection for secure and private monitoring.”