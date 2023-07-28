HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Arlo Partners With Optus For Security Cameras

Arlo Partners With Optus For Security Cameras

By | 28 Jul 2023

Arlo Technologies have announced a new partnership with Optus, for the availability of select Arlo security cameras for purchase at Optus stores nationwide.

More customers will now be able to see Arlo’s state of the art security cameras which are offering Aussies an unparalleled security experience, through the combination of technology and telecommunications.

The Arlo Go 2 4G + Wi-Fi Mobile Security Camera is part of the range available in Optus stores around the country, retailing for $429.00 AUD, allowing access to continuous connectivity and uninterrupted security with the 4G cellular data plan for locations with unavailable/unreliable Wi-Fi.

The Arlo Wireless Video Doorbell ($229.00 AUD) and the Arlo Essential Spotlight Security Camera ($159.00 AUD) are also available, and a wider range of products can be purchased through Optus Smart Spaces.

Bradley Little, Arlo Vice President of Sales said, “We are excited to partner with Optus to bring our cutting-edge security camera technology to even more Australians. By leveraging Optus’ extensive retail network, we have significantly increased our distribution network and can provide customers with greater access to a selected range of our award-winning security cameras.”

“Arlo’s security cameras boast cutting-edge features such as 4K HDR video quality, advanced motion detection, two-way audio, and night vision, enabling users to monitor their premises with unparalleled clarity and detail.”

Optus Smart Space Senior Director, Ben Green said, “We are excited to be able to offer customers Arlo security devices through Optus Smart Spaces online and instore, as we know security is top of mind for many Australian households.”

“Arlo devices seamlessly integrate with Optus’ network infrastructure, ensuring a reliable and stable connection for secure and private monitoring.”



About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Logitech G And The Chiefs Esports Club Reignite Partnership
Fletcher Slams Government Over Slow Digital ID Rollout
New Immersive Optus Superstore Launched
BREAKING NEWS:After Axing 20,000 Telstra Back Slashing Jobs
Meta & Microsoft Team Up In AI Deal
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Will Weak Retail Sales Increase Chance Of RBA Interest Rate Pause?
Latest News
/
July 28, 2023
/
Samsung Video Shows Tough Testing Of Galaxy Z Flip5 & Z Fold5
Latest News
/
July 28, 2023
/
Apple Shock: CEO Tim Cook Reportedly Denied Credit Card, But Apple Still In The Black
Latest News
/
July 28, 2023
/
Apple Wants To Build A Zero Bezel iPhone
Latest News
/
July 28, 2023
/
Intel Posts A Profit At Last But Admits ‘Persistent Weakness’
Latest News
/
July 28, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Will Weak Retail Sales Increase Chance Of RBA Interest Rate Pause?
Latest News
/
July 28, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
According to the Australian Retailers Association, June retail sales increased a slight 2.3% year-on-year growth in the food, cafes, restaurants,...
Read More