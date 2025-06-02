Arlo is launching its “EOFY-NOT” sale from June 9- 30th, offering up to 50% discounts on its security camera range while highlighting potential tax deduction benefits for business owners and home office workers.

The promotion targets small business owners, property investors, and remote workers who may be eligible to claim security systems as tax-deductible expenses before the June 30 financial year deadline.

The timing allows buyers to potentially maximise both immediate savings and future tax benefits.

Arlo’s sale includes multi-camera kits, accessories, and Arlo Secure subscriptions featuring AI-powered capabilities such as person and vehicle recognition, custom detection zones, and intelligent notifications.

The company emphasises that upgrading security systems before EOFY provides both enhanced protection and financial value.

The premium Arlo Ultra 2 camera system represents the company’s flagship offering, delivering 4K HDR video quality, 180-degree ultra-wide field of view, noise-cancelling two-way audio, and enhanced colour night vision through integrated spotlights.

The system provides 24/7 monitoring capabilities with crystal-clear detail for users seeking comprehensive security coverage.

Arlo’s advanced AI features include real-time smart alerts and intelligent object detection, making the systems particularly suitable for protecting business premises or remote workspaces.

The company suggests these professional applications may qualify for security investments for tax deduction consideration.

“There’s never been a better time to make smart purchases that protect what matters most,” Arlo states, positioning the sale as an opportunity to combine immediate cost savings with potential tax advantages during the financial year transition period.

The promotion emphasises “Security Without Compromise,” suggesting that premium security features have become more accessible through the temporary pricing structure.

Bundle options allow customers to combine multiple cameras with subscription services for comprehensive protection packages.

For home-based businesses and remote workers, the security investment may qualify as a legitimate business expense, though buyers should consult tax professionals for specific deduction eligibility.

The dual benefit of immediate discounts and potential tax deductions creates additional purchasing incentives during the EOFY period.

The limited-time sale runs exclusively from June 9-30, with full product information and pricing details available through Arlo’s dedicated tax-time webpage.

The promotion reflects broader EOFY marketing strategies where technology companies target business buyers seeking last-minute deductible purchases before the financial year closure.