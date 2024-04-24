HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Arlo Launches New Outdoor Camera, Exclusive To Officeworks

Arlo Launches New Outdoor Camera, Exclusive To Officeworks

By | 24 Apr 2024

Arlo has released its new Essential FHD Outdoor Camera 2nd Gen, which is exclusively available at Officeworks for a limited time while stocks last.

Retailing for A$99, this outdoor camera provides smart home security via clear 1,080p FHD video, and will send alerts directly to the owner’s phone.

Details are visible in low light due to the Colour Night Vision feature, and noise-cancelling audio provides clear dialogue.

This camera is fully wireless, and other features include weather resistance, two-way noise cancellation, Colour Night Vision, a rechargeable battery, and an integrated spotlight and siren.

Finally, this camera is compatible with Google Home and Amazon Alexa.

There is an Arlo Secure plan trial included as well, which is a paid plan required for premium features including 30-day video cloud storage, and detection for people, packages, and vehicles.



