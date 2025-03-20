Arlo Technologies, Inc. has launched the Universal Solar Panel for the Australian and New Zealand markets, offering broader compatibility with its range of security cameras and floodlights.

Priced at AU $89, the new solar panel is designed to provide continuous power, particularly benefiting users of the Pro 5 and Ultra 2 series.

By integrating multiple connectors, it simplifies the selection process for consumers and retailers, ensuring a single model can support a variety of Arlo devices.

The Universal Solar Panel is compatible with battery-powered models from the Essential, Go 2, Pro 3 and above, Ultra, and wireless Floodlight series.

This expanded compatibility reduces confusion and minimises product returns, making it easier for users to maintain uninterrupted security.

The panel harnesses solar power to keep devices charged, eliminating the need for frequent battery replacements.

Additionally, its weather-resistant design ensures durability in outdoor conditions.

With a focus on convenience and efficiency, the Universal Solar Panel is set to enhance the Arlo ecosystem by offering a reliable, sustainable power solution.

It will be available for purchase from late March through the Arlo website and major retail partners.