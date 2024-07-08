Leading smart home security brand Arlo has announced a significant price reduction for its Pro 5 security camera.

As a response to the ongoing economic climate and rising inflation, the company is making sure consumers don’t have to compromise when it comes to home security.

Effective immediately, the Pro 5 security camera will be available for the new, lower price of A$279 or NZ$319.

This signifies Arlo’s commitment to providing high-quality security products while supporting consumers during a challenging time.

The Pro 5 offers clear 2K video quality, colour night vision, and a 160-degree field of view.

It’s able to integrate with major smart home platforms to allow users to control and monitor their system from anywhere.

It has a wireless design and is weather-resistant, able to be installed and maintained both indoors and outdoors.

And, it comes with dual-band Wi-Fi support for a stable and fast connection.

The Arlo Pro 5 security camera can be purchased from Arlo’s website or via authorised retailers, such as Bunnings, JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, and The Good Guys.