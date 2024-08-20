Home > Latest News > Arlo Awarded For Home Security Solutions

Arlo Awarded For Home Security Solutions

By | 20 Aug 2024

Arlo has won three awards in the Home Security Camera category of the WeMoney People’s Choice Awards.

The company took top spot in Best for Value, Best for Quality and Overall Satisfaction.

Arlo’s catalogue includes wire-free, smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled security cameras; video doorbells; floodlighting; security systems; and the subscription services Arlo Secure and Arlo Safe.

WeMoney says the award winners are based on public reviews. It “collects consumer feedback and experience data through ISO accredited market research panels”.

“Our process begins by identifying important elements of a consumer’s use of a product or service, such as picture quality of a TV or the battery performance of a pair of wireless ear buds, and creating a questionnaire that allows respondents to rate their satisfaction with each of these elements. 

“We also ask consumers to confirm which brand of product they are using and that they purchased it themselves. The questionnaires are structured to be unbiased and provide coverage at eliciting both favourable and unfavourable responses.”

For a brand to be eligible to be considered an award winner, WeMoney says it must have received a minimum of 30 responses.

Arlo’s current featured products include the Ultra 2, with an “ultra-wide field of view” and 4K video with HDR; and the Pro 5, a wire-free, self-installed camera with 2K HDR video, colour night vision, 12x zoom and a 160° field of view.



