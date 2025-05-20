Home > Latest News > Arlo Adds Advanced Audio AI Detection to Secure Plus Plan in Australia & New Zealand

Arlo Adds Advanced Audio AI Detection to Secure Plus Plan in Australia & New Zealand

By | 20 May 2025

Arlo Technologies has announced a major update to its Secure Plus subscription plan, introducing advanced AI-powered audio detection features for customers in Australia and New Zealand.

The new feature set, called Advanced Audio Detection, enhances Arlo’s smart home security capabilities by recognising critical sounds such as screams, gunshots, glass breaking, dog barks, and smoke or carbon monoxide alarms.

These audio alerts are delivered in real-time, allowing users to quickly respond to potential emergencies.

“Arlo continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible in home security with our relentless focus on industry-first innovations,” said Arlo CEO Matthew McRae.

“Powered by Arlo Intelligence, our AI engine helps deliver smarter and more personalised security for informed decision-making.”

The updated Secure Plus plan builds on existing capabilities like person, vehicle, and custom detection by using AI to monitor ambient sounds.

It is compatible with Arlo’s Essential Indoor 2K and Wired Floodlight cameras.

A 30-day free trial of the service is included with new Arlo product purchases.

The Secure Plus update is now rolling out across Australia and New Zealand.



