Arlo, a leading company in security, has been listed as number 14 on the 2024 Newsweek Excellence 1000 Index. Arlo is also the only security brand in the top 100.

This is a list of the top 1,000 companies demonstrating best practices in financial responsibility, stakeholder ratings, and social responsibility ratings.

Results were determined after over half a million data points were analysed, and a proprietary scoring system was created to measure all factors.

Arlo is an award-winning market leader, and uses it’s products to keep customers lives connected, and easily managed.

CEO Matt McRae said, “Arlo is on a mission to build trusted, lifelong customer relationships by creating innovative, smart security solutions that deliver an exceptional user experience and bring peace of mind to everyone. Ranking no. 14 on the prestigious Newsweek Excellence Index is a great honour, and a testament to Arlo’s dedication and commitment to prioritizing our employees and customers and protecting what people care about most.”