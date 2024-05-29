Two new Mario games have been found inside a Nintendo leak, with one reportedly in development now.

This Nintendo franchise has had many series and games available under ‘Super Mario,’ however, it remains unclear if these new games will be available for the Nintendo Switch 2 or the current generation of consoles.

Tipster Midori revealed two game codenames were found in the leak.

The first was codenamed ‘SPRed,’ with Midori pointing out that ‘Red’ is Nintendo’s insider code for Mario.

‘SP’ is still unknown, and while this doesn’t reveal any specific details, Midori noted it could be a new 3D Mario game. This is also the game reportedly in development.

There is also the ‘SilverStar’ codename. Previously, it was unveiled that 2017’s Super Mario Odyssey was codenamed ‘RedStar.’

No additional details were provided, but speculation suggests it could be a sequel or title related to Odyssey.

These next-generation Mario games are now sprouting questions as to when they will be released and what console they will be for.

The upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 console isn’t expected until 2025, leaving launch windows for games for current consoles.

Earlier this month, Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa revealed its new gaming console would be a successor to the Switch and would be officially revealed within the next fiscal year.

A financial year in Australia runs from July 1 to June 30. Considering Furukawa’s statement, this console will be officially revealed anywhere from July this year.

One of the first-party games speculated to arrive with the new console is ‘Mario Kart X,’ which is set to be a sequel to ‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.’

Other SEGA developments expected to become available with the new console include a Bayonetta Trilogy, Crazy Taxi, Golden Axe, and more.