HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Are Samsung’s Bespoke Fridges Finally Coming Here?

Are Samsung’s Bespoke Fridges Finally Coming Here?

By | 6 May 2021
,

Samsung has teased the expansion of its Bespoke home appliance range – but the big question is whether it will come to Australia.

The South Korean tech giant will hold its first “Bespoke Home” event on May 11, which it says will include the global expansion of the Bespoke refrigerator lineup as well as a new range of lifestyle appliances.

According to JS Lee, President and Head of Digital Appliances Business at Samsung Electronics, the range will marry customisable design, flexible features, and smart connectivity.

“Today’s homes are smarter and our tastes in design are more diverse and sophisticated. We expect our appliances to reflect the way we live now. That’s why we created Bespoke – tailor-made to fit today’s more plugged-in needs and refined tastes,” said Lee.

Though Samsung’s Bespoke fridges were launched in 2019, Australian consumers have yet to see them; the new expansion could finally herald their arrival on our shores.

The event will stream live at midnight Sydney time, May 12.

<
About Post Author
,
You may also like
Samsung Stops Security Updates For Galaxy S8
FLASH: Western Digital To Be Bigger Than Samsung
Global Tablet Shipments Way Down In Q1 2021
Samsung Expected To Lose Market Share This Year
Samsung Loses Two Key PR Executives
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

JB Hi-Fi’s Richard Murray Talks Shares, New CEO, Supply & Future For Retailer
Latest News
/
May 6, 2021
/
REVIEW: Expensive Jabra Or The New AfterShokz Bone Conduction Business Headset
Headphones Latest News
/
May 6, 2021
/
Govt Pours Extra $1.2bn Into Digital Economy
Industry Latest News
/
May 6, 2021
/
Samsung Stops Security Updates For Galaxy S8
Latest News Samsung
/
May 6, 2021
/
Europe Naive On Chip Supply
Components
/
May 6, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

JB Hi-Fi’s Richard Murray Talks Shares, New CEO, Supply & Future For Retailer
Latest News
/
May 6, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Richard Murray the former Group CEO at JB Hi Fi has said that he is set to keep his shares...
Read More