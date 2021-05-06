Samsung has teased the expansion of its Bespoke home appliance range – but the big question is whether it will come to Australia.

The South Korean tech giant will hold its first “Bespoke Home” event on May 11, which it says will include the global expansion of the Bespoke refrigerator lineup as well as a new range of lifestyle appliances.

According to JS Lee, President and Head of Digital Appliances Business at Samsung Electronics, the range will marry customisable design, flexible features, and smart connectivity.

“Today’s homes are smarter and our tastes in design are more diverse and sophisticated. We expect our appliances to reflect the way we live now. That’s why we created Bespoke – tailor-made to fit today’s more plugged-in needs and refined tastes,” said Lee.

Though Samsung’s Bespoke fridges were launched in 2019, Australian consumers have yet to see them; the new expansion could finally herald their arrival on our shores.

The event will stream live at midnight Sydney time, May 12.