The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has a 200 megapixel camera, 4x larger than the camera sensor on Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro Max, but now the company are tipped to be working on two new ISOCELL camera sensors with a 432 megapixel resolution. The two sensors have been dubbed HW1 and HW2, and both are expected to be 1 inch.

The HW1 is claimed to be a 1/1.05 inch sensor with 0.56µm pixels, and the HW2 is said to be a 1/1.07 inch sensor with 0.5µm pixels.

Both are tipped to use pixel binning, combining multiple pixels into one for better quality images in low light. These are also reportedly the first ISOCELL HW sensors to come from Samsung.

A trademark was filed by Samsung in July last year suggesting the camera could employ 36:1 pixel binning, for a result of 432 megapixels.

It’s remains unclear when the first smartphone with a 432MP camera sensor will be launched. The Galaxy S25 is expected to launch in early 2025, and it may be equipped with this new sensor.

There are also reports Samsung are working on a new 200MP camera sensor for the Galaxy Z Fold7, the HP5, which is expected to be a 1/1.3 inch sensor with 0.5µm pixels.