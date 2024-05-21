There is speculation that flagship Android phones might become pricier starting 2025.

The origin of that comes down to a Chinese microblogging social media platform, Weibo, where Digital Chat Station – a credible leaker – has claimed that the price of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor, which bears the SM8750 model number, will increase significantly.

How significant will that price rise be is not certain, though it could affect upcoming phones such as Galaxy S25 or OnePlus 13 which should be hitting the market next year.

It’s important to note that a rise in the price of the processor might not definitively mean a rise in the price of the devices.

Some phone manufacturers, given global inflationary pressures, might sacrifice other areas by downgrading or at least not upgrading a phone’s cameras, display or storage, to offset higher processor costs to keep the device’s overall cost in check.

Alternatively, device manufacturers might continue to rely on the existing Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 or the newer, less powerful Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 instead of relying on a potentially pricier Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor.

That might come at a risk of alienating some customers who only want the very latest tech. That’s because the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 with Qualcomm’s custom Oryon CPU technology is believed to be possibly the most powerful chip ever produced. It will reportedly clock speeds up to 4GHz and its key benchmark numbers could match or exceed Apple’s iPhone 16 Pro and its A18 Pro chip.

We’ll keep you updated with further developments on this front as they unfold.