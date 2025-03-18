Frequent travel is a necessity in Australia’s consumer electronics (CE) and appliance industry. Professionals in this sector are very much aware of the escalating expenses associated with air travel and airport parking.

Recent findings from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) shed light on the substantial profits airports are deriving from these services, raising concerns about their potential impact on the cost of goods.

The ACCC’s latest report reveals that all four monitored airports reported operating profit margins above 60% for car parking operations in the 2022–23 financial year. Brisbane Airport led with a staggering 72.6% profit margin, followed by Perth at 66.2%, Melbourne at 66.0%, and Sydney at 62.1%.

These high margins are not limited to parking services – aeronautical revenues, collected directly from airlines, have also surged. The ACCC report indicates that total aeronautical revenue across the four major airports reached $2.6 billion, marking a 24.3% increase. This rise is attributed to a faster-paced recovery of international passenger numbers, which grew by 32.1%, compared to a 6.7% increase in domestic passengers.

For professionals in the CE and appliance industry, these escalating costs are more than just a personal burden – they have broader economic implications. Higher airport charges can lead to increased operational expenses for businesses, potentially resulting in higher prices for consumers.

While airport charges represent a small percentage of airline costs and have shown a real decline during and prior to the pandemic, the cumulative effect of increased travel and parking expenses can strain profit margins, especially for industries reliant on frequent travel.

Airlines for Australia and New Zealand (A4ANZ) chairman, Professor Graeme Samuel, has strongly criticised airports for accumulating “super profits.”

Samuel, a former ACCC chair, pointed out that Australian airports made a combined $1 billion in operating profits from aeronautical operations, a 75% increase from the previous year. He argued that airports have their “hands in passengers’ pockets” through high parking fees, food costs, and transportation surcharges.

According to the ACCC report, Sydney Airport alone accounted for over half of these profits, generating $570.5 million in aeronautical profits – up 127% from the previous year and 18% higher than pre-pandemic levels. Meanwhile, domestic and international passenger numbers have yet to fully recover, remaining 4.4% and 5.3% below pre-pandemic levels, respectively.

The Australian Airports Association (AAA) has countered these claims, stating that four independent reviews by the Productivity Commission over the past two decades have found no evidence of airports abusing market power.

AAA CEO Simon Westaway claims that airport fees represent only a small fraction of airline ticket prices and do not fluctuate unpredictably. He also highlights that airports are reinvesting heavily in infrastructure, with over $30 billion planned for upgrades, including new runways and terminals, over the next decade.

While airports are investing in infrastructure improvements, the immediate effect of their high charges is an increase in operational costs for industries reliant on air travel. Airlines argue that these costs are ultimately passed down to passengers, while airports maintain that their pricing is fair and necessary for long-term growth.

The federal government is considering enhanced monitoring of the country’s major airports, but regulatory changes may not come until the next Productivity Commission review, typically conducted every five years. In the meantime, businesses and travelers are likely to continue to bear the financial burden of these escalating costs.