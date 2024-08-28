Home > Latest News > Arc Search Browser Confirmed For Android Devices

Arc Search Browser Confirmed For Android Devices

By | 28 Aug 2024
Arc Search

Web browser Arc Search, touted as a worthy competitor to Chrome, is now confirmed for Android devices. The browser which is already available on iOS, also launched on Windows devices in April.

The official Arc Internet account shared a short clip of the app running on what appears to be a Google Pixel device and teased that it is coming soon,in a reply to a Threads question about when it might arrive on Google’s mobile OS.

Arc Search

Its AI functionality includes “Browse for Me” that summarises information from multiple websites on a single page.

But there has been pushback from publishers who argue that doing so reduces the incentive for people to visit their sites from which the information was pulled.

However, this Arc Search function is similar to the information that Google Gemini or ChatGPT throws up if you asked for subject overviews.

The browser also has an auto-archive function for old tabs, which helps you to streamline your browsing history.

In a major incentive to users, it also has an in-built ad blocker that safeguards from trackers.

Arc Search is optimised for mobile devices with features like quick keyboard access and a clear reader mode.

There is no specific date yet on the Android launch yet, but there is now no ambiguity that it will come to the platform.

There are several AI-based features on Arc Search that have proved useful for users on desktop. There’s a built-in Ask On Page AI feature, while there’s fast access to ChatGPT. Significantly, Arc renames tabs automatically so you have a better idea of what you’re browsing when everything gets cluttered, and there’s an Arc Max feature that brings up 5-second previews of pages before you click the link, just by hovering over it.



