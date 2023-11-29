Aqipa Australia announced a partnership with Ledger, a leading cryptocurrency wallet brand, which it will leverage to grow its visibility in Australia and New Zealand with new “secure and user-friendly cryptocurrency solutions” offerings.

Digital assets growth is gaining traction in Australia and globally, with the number of active cryptocurrency users in Australia increasing by 17.4% between January 2021 and January 2022, stretching to 2.3 million users, according to the Digital 2022: Australia report.

As a country, Australia ranks 12th globally in relation of blockchain wallet activity, with 1.1 million blockchain wallet users as of January 2022.

“We’re delighted to partner with Ledger, a truly innovative brand leading digital asset security and Web3 compatibility,” Christopher Scott, the General Manager APAC at Aqipa said.

Aqipa teamed up with Ledger partly because the brand already has a line of hardware wallets, such as the Ledger Nano S and Ledger Nano X, which they claim deliver users a secure and offline storage solution for their cryptocurrency holdings.

With the new partnership, Aqipa is doubling down on its pledge to offer cutting-edge technology solutions that enhance the digital experience for consumers.

Ian Rogers, Chief Experience Office at Ledger, says the new partnership is placed well as Australia is a key market for the crypto wallet innovator.

“Australia has been a strategic target for continuing our retail expansion thanks to a high crypto adoption rate, a very large existing Ledger customer base, and great consumer electronic retail landscape,” Rogers said.