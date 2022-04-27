Braun Audio made an explosive resurgence into the market just over 2 years ago, launching a brand-new range of premium speakers that borrow their DNA from the classic LE1 from 1959. Now, via audio-visual supplier Aqipa, Braun Audio and their new LE range has reached Aussie shores.

General Manager of Aqipa APAC, Christopher Scott expressed the company’s excitement at bringing Braun Audio back to Australia.

“Braun Audio has a strong history of innovation and design, and we are delighted to be part of this welcome return. The new LE Series combines Braun’s iconic design ethos with the latest audio innovations to deliver an outstanding premium audio experience.”

CEO of Pure International (who develop Braun Audio), Peter Ogley shared that the same sentiment.

“We are pleased to be extending our relationship with Aqipa and Braun Audio also in Australia and New Zealand. They have proven to be a strong partner in terms of distribution, e-commerce, and marketing services, which are going to be crucial for re-introducing an iconic brand like Braun Audio effectively to consumers.”

The new LE range contains three high-end models: The compact LE03, the mid-sized LE02 and the flagship LE01.

The entire range sports multi-room functionality, can be wirelessly stereo paired, and a Balanced Mode Radiator (BMR) drive, which Braun say “provides a near 190-degree soundstage”.

They also act as a control hub for smart home and devices, with built in Google Assistant and Chromecast.

The LE range has been designed to be minimalist and modern, while calling back to the companies’ heritage with the 1959 LE1. The LE03 is available for A$490, the LE02 for A$990 and the LE03 for A$1,990. To purchase or for more information, head to the Braun Audio website.