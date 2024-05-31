Apple is reportedly planning to integrate advanced AI features into its digital assistant Siri.

As part of an overhaul of Siri, the advanced AI features will let users control individual app functions with their voice, reported Bloomberg.

For the first time ever, the new system will allow Siri to take command of all the features within apps.

For example, Siri would be able to open individual documents, move a note to another folder, send or delete an email, open a particular publication in Apple News, email a web link, or even ask the device for a summary of an article.

AI will be used to analyze what people are doing on their devices and enable Siri-controlled features to assist. Siri’s app support, initially, is expected to be limited to Apple’s own apps at the beginning before being extended to other apps.

It isn’t planned for release until at least next year on an updated version of iOS18. The first version of iOS18 will launch in September.

Initially, Siri will handle one command at a time, but will subsequently allow users to chain commands together. For example, they could ask Siri to summarise a recorded meeting and then text it to a colleague in one request.

To do so, Apple is believed to be revamping Siri’s underlying software using large language models — a key technology behind generative AI which several tech manufacturers are pushing forward with.

These enhanced AI tasks will in part be processed on the devices themselves as far as basic AI tasks are concerned.

However, more advanced capabilities will be handled via cloud computing.

Meanwhile, as ChannelNews recently reported, Apple and OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, have resumed conversations around AI features for the upcoming iOS 18 update. Additionally, Additionally, Apple is also reported to be in talks with Google, to license its Gemini chatbot for iOS 18.

A more focused update on Apple’s plans to advance in the AI space is expected to be revealed at its Worldwide Developers Conference on June 10.

Bloomberg has previously reported that Apple is preparing several features, including voice memo transcriptions and summaries, quick recaps of websites and notifications, automated message replies, advanced photo editing, and AI-generated emojis are expected to be revealed imminently.

Apple is working off the premise that a significant AI push for its iPhone, iPad and Mac will encourage users to upgrade their devices. Many of the on-device AI capabilities will require an iPhone 15 Pro or later to work. Macs and iPads, meanwhile, will need at least an M1 chip. Recently, Apple introduced its new iPad Pro that skipped the M3 chip and instead used the M4 which is believed to be primed to handle AI functions.