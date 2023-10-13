HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Apple’s OLED MacBooks Won’t Arrive Anytime Soon

Apple’s OLED MacBooks Won’t Arrive Anytime Soon

By | 13 Oct 2023

Rumours have been circulating suggesting Apple will be switching to OLED screens for its MacBooks, however, according to sources, OLED MacBook Pros were still at least three years away from release. 

OLED displays provide outstanding brightness and contrast, deep blacks, and strong power efficiency that improves battery life. 

The problem occurs in the fact that it could take years for manufacturers to prepare to produce OLED panels on Apple’s needed scale. Currently, they aren’t in a position to do this on a mass scale. 

It was noted those wanting one could be waiting until 2026 / 2027 for the first OLED MacBook Pro to hit the shelves.  

Apple’s current MacBook Pro’s have a display that is “unchallenged” compared to other laptops, one reviewer claimed. And because of this, it appears Apple won’t be rushing with the OLED displays. 

“There’s just no other laptop that has the entire package of brightness, color, and HDR performance. Even the recent glut of mini-LED and OLED gaming laptops coming out this year don’t get quite as bright as the 1,600 nits of the MacBook Pro,” the reviewer said. 

OLED screens are prone to burning in as one downside, and due to the recent talks of overheating iPhone 15s, Apple may want to address this prior to releasing the upcoming laptops. 



