HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Apple’s New Studio Display May Already Be Outdated, Leak Suggests

Apple’s New Studio Display May Already Be Outdated, Leak Suggests

By | 11 Mar 2022

Despite only just being announced, Apple’s latest flagship monitor, the Studio Display, may be old news before long.

Display analyst and leaker Ross Young made a statement on Twitter revealing that Apple’s new monitor may be proceeded within months by a mini-LED version, presumably called the ‘Studio Display Pro’.

Young claims to have “confirmed it with multiple companies in their supply chain”, going as far to say that “production has already started on the panel for the new display”. Thought to be destined for release in June, the ‘Studio Display Pro’ would likely be launched at Apple’s annual WWDC later this year.

Mini-LED technology is thought to be the future of high-end displays and is currently used in high end televisions. It would make sense for Apple to include mini-LED technology in their flagship monitors, as they already use it in their Pro Display XDR and lates MacBook Pro and iPads.

The mini-LED technology found in the latest Apple iPads
Credit: Apple

The current Studio Display is designed with creatives in mind but lacks certain features the target market may really need, such as HDR support and 120hz refresh rates, all of which would make sense to include in the Pro model.

Apple Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo however, has said that a mini-LED Studio Display is not necessarily on the cards anytime soon. “Apple may not launch new mini-LED products this year due to cost concerns”.

The newly announced Studio Display ships on March 18, and news of a new model is likely to follow soon after if it is indeed planned for sale soon.

 



About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Apple’s iPhone SE 3 Hailed As ‘Pretty Ok’
Apple Offers Three Free Months Of Apple TV+ To Sony PlayStation 4 Owners
M2 Chips Coming To Apple Computers Later This Year
Peloton Adds Apple Watch Integration
Intel Shares Up Apple’s Down After Attack With New Processor
">rel="nofollow"
">
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Uniden Donates 100 Waterproof UHF Radios In Support Of NSW Flood Relief
Latest News
/
March 11, 2022
/
Struggling Peloton FailsTo Attract Consumer To Expensive Sydney Brand Store
Latest News
/
March 11, 2022
/
Apple’s iPhone SE 3 Hailed As ‘Pretty Ok’
Latest News
/
March 11, 2022
/
Nintendo Delays ‘Advanced Wars’ Game For Obvious Reasons
Latest News Nintendo
/
March 11, 2022
/
Uber Offer One-Hour Deliveries From Big W, Harvey Norman, Target
Latest News
/
March 11, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Uniden Donates 100 Waterproof UHF Radios In Support Of NSW Flood Relief
Latest News
/
March 11, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Uniden has donated 100 Waterproof UHF radios to the SES and volunteers selflessly supporting those devastated by the recent floods....
Read More