Apple has revealed their 2022 iPad which runs on the latest version of iPadOS with multitasking features, support for Apple Pencil and handwriting.

With a 10.9 Liquid Retina display with True tone, the Wi-Fi models of the new iPad start at A$749, they are available in four colours, blue, pink, yellow, and silver. The Wi-Fi plus mobile models start at A$999.

IPadOS 16 is a massive win with the new iPad allowing users more ways to be creative and productive with its support for Apple Pencil (1st generation).

The all-new Magic Keyboard Folio also features an incredible typing experience, a click-anywhere trackpad, and a versatile two-piece design. Freeform, a powerful new productivity app built into iPadOS with a flexible canvas and full support for Apple Pencil, gives users the ability to see, share, and collaborate.

As opposed to the 9th generation iPad with 8MP camera, the new base model comes with the ultra-wide 12MP front camera located along the landscape edge of iPad for an even better video calling experience, and an updated 12MP back camera to capture sharp, vivid photos and 4K video. A USB-C port supports a wide range of accessories, Wi-Fi 6 brings even faster connections, and cellular models feature superfast 5G so users can stay connected on the go.

Dual microphones are designed to work in unison with the cameras, capturing audio from the camera being used and minimising distracting background noise. New landscape stereo speakers, combined with the larger display on iPad, offer a great video-viewing experience.

The new Liquid Retina display provides a beautiful visual experience with 2360×1640-pixel resolution, nearly 4 million pixels, 500 nits of brightness, and True Tone technology.

Other important features include touch ID which makes it incredibly convenient to pay by moving to the top button of iPad. This makes it seamless to unlock, log in to apps, or use Apple Pay.

The new iPad is available to order starting today, with availability in store beginning Thursday, 27 October.