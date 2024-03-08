HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Apple’s New HomePod Features Siri Improvements

Apple’s New HomePod Features Siri Improvements

By | 8 Mar 2024

Apple has released HomePod software 17.4, which empowers Siri to learn and remember a user’s preferred media service.

The new feature allows Siri to learn the user’s third-party media service of choice when requesting music, podcasts and audiobooks. It also removes the need to specify a default service within the Home app on iPhone.

Apple’s iPhone and iPhone devices already enable Siri to log the preferred media service when making the initial request, and now with the new feature, HomePod has also been brought into line.

HomePod  will support  third party apps YouTube Music, Deezer, Pandora, TuneIn, and iHeartRadio.

Spotify subscribers will unfortunately not benefit  from native integration with HomePod.



About Post Author
, , , , , , ,
You may also like
Apple Tipped to Launch 20-Inch Foldable MacBook In Next 3 Yrs
This Apple Watch Feature Could Appear On Google Pixel Watch 3
iPhone Owners Claim iOS 17.4 Update Ruins Battery Life
EU Antitrust Cops Go After Apple After Latest Epic Move
Apps Bully Apple, Starts New Fight With Epic Games
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Samsung S90D Range May Be Subject To Panel Lottery
Latest News
/
March 8, 2024
/
LG Announces StanByME Portable Speaker
Latest News
/
March 8, 2024
/
Google’s New Tokyo Research Centre To Enhance Cybersecurity In Australia, Asia-Pacific
Latest News
/
March 8, 2024
/
Nintendo Settles Lawsuit With Yuzu Switch Emulator
Latest News
/
March 8, 2024
/
New Smart Home Assistants Unveiled By Layer & Deutsche Telekom
Latest News
/
March 8, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Samsung S90D Range May Be Subject To Panel Lottery
Latest News
/
March 8, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Samsung could offer two different panel types interchangeably in its S90D, without consumers knowing which panel will be featured in...
Read More