Apple has released HomePod software 17.4, which empowers Siri to learn and remember a user’s preferred media service.

The new feature allows Siri to learn the user’s third-party media service of choice when requesting music, podcasts and audiobooks. It also removes the need to specify a default service within the Home app on iPhone.

Apple’s iPhone and iPhone devices already enable Siri to log the preferred media service when making the initial request, and now with the new feature, HomePod has also been brought into line.

HomePod will support third party apps YouTube Music, Deezer, Pandora, TuneIn, and iHeartRadio.

Spotify subscribers will unfortunately not benefit from native integration with HomePod.