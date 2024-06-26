Apple has unveiled its first new Bluetooth speaker in nine years by way of this Beats Pill which features a refreshed design and reengineered acoustics.

Apple says that the device is not only lighter (at 680grams, it’s around 10 per cent lighter than the Pill Plus) and more portable than its predecessor, but also claims that it has an all-day battery life of up to 24 hours.

The device has USB-C audio and charging capabilities, IP67 dust and water resistance and native iOS and Android compatibility.

Apart from a new design, it has also been reengineered. Apple says that the device has an “upgraded acoustic architecture.” It has a reengineered racetrack woofer with stronger neodymium magnets that reportedly helps drive 28 per cent more motor force and displaces 90 per cent more air volume. Additionally, Apple says, its radial ribbing structure helps minimise low-end distortion even at high volumes.

The device is secured in its own housing for added stability to help reduce distortion, and the tweeter has been redesigned as well. The new Beats Pill features a 20-degree upward tilt for better on-axis sound projection.

The Beats Pill also doubles as a speakerphone for phone calls. It uses Beats’ proprietary noise-learning algorithm, developed with machine learning to help suppress unwanted ambient noise around the speaker.

To get more sound into the space where you are using this speaker, you can even sync two Beats Pill speakers by way of its Amplify Mode or Stereo Mode.

If you’re running low on charge, Apple claims that a 10-minute will return around two hours of music playback. A USB-C cable can be used to charge your phone or enjoy lossless audio from your laptop or other devices.

“From the beloved Pill characters to cameos in the world’s most-watched music videos, the original Beats Pill was a pop culture phenom and we’re thrilled to bring back a fan favourite updated with the latest features in an iconic design,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats.

The new Beats Pill is available to order starting today from the Apple Australian website, as well as retailers such as JB Hi-Fi, and is available in three colours – Matte Black, Statement Red and Champagne Gold – for A$249.95.