Apple's Mixed-Reality Headset Shipment Delayed

Apple’s Mixed-Reality Headset Shipment Delayed

By | 6 Dec 2022

Initially projected to launch early next year, Apple’s mixed-reality headset mass shipment may be delayed until the second half of 2023.

News came from a Twitter thread shared by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo on Sunday this week. He said that the delay might be due to “software related issues.”

In the thread , the Taiwan-based analyst said that despite Apple potentially shipping the headset later than expected, it could still unveil the headset in the first half of 2o23.

“The mass shipment schedule of components is still likely 1H23/ 2Q23, but due to postponed mass shipment schedule of the end product, Apple MR headset shipment forecast in 2023 will likely be less than 500k units, which is lower than the market consensus of 800k-1200k units,” he shared.

 

If the product doesn’t appear in January as previously thought likely, Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference in June would seem like a likely date for Apple to finally reveal its long-awaited headset.

While much of the project is under wraps, it was revealed that the operating system name will be changed from “realityOS” to “xrOS” where “XR” stands for extended reality to cover both augmented and virtual reality.



