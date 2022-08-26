HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Apple's Latest Patent Suggests Foldable Development

Apple’s Latest Patent Suggests Foldable Development

By | 26 Aug 2022

Apple has patented new screen technology that suggests the possible development of future foldable iPhones and iPads.

According to PatentlyApple, the new patent (reference number 20220270522) published by the US Patent & Trademark refers to a device that could have a ‘deformation-induced damage’ resistant display, meaning any damage caused by contact with a stylus, finger or other object.

Imagery (FIG. 2) of the device shows a foldable device with a middle hinge, whilst the display itself is said to potentially feature a display cover layer and display panel that bends around a bend access. The cover layer could feature an array of pixels arranged to display an image on the cover layer, formed from thin-film display circuitry that is supported by a flexible substrate.

Even more interesting, is that the patent says that the flexible substrate could be supported by a display support plate that could bend around one or multiple axes, such as in a tri-fold device.

Rumors of an Apple foldable have arisen several times over the last few months, with reports previously saying that the company is developing an OLED panel without a polarizer, allowing it to be thinner. A similar panel was developed for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3.

Samsung has led the charge with foldable devices, announcing the release of their latest Galaxy Z Fold4 and Flip4 smartphones. The company has also stated that by 2025, 50% of its premium devices will be foldable.

Apple has patented foldable technology a number of times before, so it would be no surprise to see the company look to compete with Samsung, as well as other companies like Motorola in the foldable space.



