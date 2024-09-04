Home > Latest News > Apple’s iPhone Finally Parts Ways With LCD

Apple’s iPhone Finally Parts Ways With LCD

By | 4 Sep 2024
Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro max (Image: Sourced from Apple)

Apple and liquid crystal display (LCD) screens are about at the end of the road, according to a report out of Tokyo.

Nikkei Asia says Apple will use organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays in all iPhone models from now on, expanding from premium phones to include cheaper SE models.

This is good news for OLED behemoths in China (BOE Technology Group) and South Korea (LG Display), says Nikkei Asia.

But it won’t be received well by Japanese LCD manufacturers JDI and Sharp, which have relied heavily on Apple, and have seen LCD business dwindle as Apple began the transition from LCD to OLED about seven years ago.

“According to multiple sources, Apple has begun placing orders for OLED displays for the upcoming iPhone SE from China’s BOE Technology Group and South Korea’s LG Display,” Nikkei Asia said. 

“This change marks the end of LCDs in iPhones, with the SE model scheduled for release in the next year also featuring an OLED display, along with standard-priced iPhone models and premium Pro models.”

Around a decade ago JDI and Sharp produced nearly 200 million LCDs annually for iPhones, but that figure had dropped to around 20 million by 2023, Nikkei said.

“Samsung Electronics of South Korea holds about half of the iPhone OLED display market, while LG Display has a share of about 30% and BOE around 20%.”

Apple says OLED technology delivers “an incredibly high contrast ratio and high resolution. And with no backlight, OLED emits light through each pixel, allowing for a thinner display”.



About Post Author
, , , , , ,
You may also like
Sharp CEO Sacked Foxconn Management Take Over After Major Stuff Up
The iPhone 16 Pro’s OLED Screen To Be Viewed Early
BOE Technology OLED panels
China Surges Past South Korea In Small-Medium OLED Panels Production
Samsung To Supply OLED Panels For All Four New iPhones
Apple Hopes To Ship More Than 9 Million OLED iPad Pros
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

Latest GDP Figures Reveal Economy Is Crawling
Latest News
/
September 4, 2024
/
IFA 2024: Take Calls On The Fridge With Samsung’s Smart Forward
Latest News
/
September 4, 2024
/
Costco Membership Price Hike Goes Into Effect
Latest News
/
September 4, 2024
/
Phone conversation (Image: Sourced from unsplash)
Marketing Firm Admits Listening In To Phone Conversations
Latest News
/
September 4, 2024
/
Nvidia Slide Continues In After-Hours Trade, $430 Billion Wiped
Latest News
/
September 4, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Latest GDP Figures Reveal Economy Is Crawling
Latest News
/
September 4, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Australia’s economy grew by just 0.2 per cent in the June quarter, and 1.5 per cent in the 2023-2024 financial...
Read More