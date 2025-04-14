Apple is reportedly preparing a major redesign of iPadOS that will bring the iPad experience closer to that of the Mac.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in his Power On newsletter, iPadOS 19 will place a strong emphasis on productivity, multitasking, and enhanced app window management, marking one of the most significant updates to the tablet’s software in recent years.

While Gurman clarifies that the changes won’t fully turn iPadOS into macOS, he notes that they will likely go far enough to satisfy long-time users who have pushed for more powerful, desktop-like functionality on the iPad.

This includes improvements that may make working with multiple apps and windows more seamless, a long-standing request from professionals using the iPad as a laptop alternative.

The update is expected to be officially unveiled at Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), which kicks off in the second week of June.

The final release will likely follow in the latter part of 2025 alongside other software updates, including iOS 19 and macOS 15.

This redesign is said to be part of Apple’s broader effort to create a more unified software experience across its ecosystem of devices.

Gurman has previously reported that Apple is working to ensure greater consistency between iOS, iPadOS, and macOS, a move that could make it easier for users to switch between devices without having to relearn interfaces or workflows.

With the iPad lineup becoming increasingly powerful, especially with the integration of Apple’s M-series chips, many users have argued that the software has lagged behind the hardware.

If the rumoured updates deliver on expectations, iPadOS 19 could mark a turning point for Apple’s tablet as a serious productivity machine.