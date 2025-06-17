Apple has confirmed that the public beta for iOS 26 will launch in July through the Apple Beta Software Program, following the release of developer betas on June 9 at the company’s Worldwide Developers Conference.

The announcement accompanies Apple’s most significant visual redesign since iOS 7, which the company describes as “our broadest design update ever.”

The platform-wide overhaul introduces a uniform design language across all Apple devices, featuring a new translucent material called “liquid glass” that appears in widgets, icons, and interface elements.

The redesign includes round icons on the home screen, Control Centre modifications, and a new all-clear mode joining the existing light and dark appearance options.

Apple confirmed rumours about changing its operating system naming convention, shifting from sequential numbering to year-based identification.

Instead of iOS 19, the fall release will be designated iOS 26, representing Apple’s 2026 system timeline.

The naming change applies across all platforms, including iPadOS 26, macOS 26, watchOS 26, visionOS 26, and tvOS 26.

Apple maintains its California-themed naming for macOS, with the next version called “Tahoe.”

WWDC revealed numerous iOS 26 updates, including typing indicators for group chats and live translation capabilities for iMessage, FaceTime, and phone calls that function even when other participants don’t use iPhones.

The translation feature represents Apple’s push toward more inclusive communication across different platforms and languages.

The liquid glass design element creates translucent effects throughout the interface, fundamentally changing how users interact with iOS elements while maintaining familiar functionality.

Developer betas became available immediately on June 9 through the Apple Developer Program, covering iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, visionOS, and tvOS platforms.

The July public beta release will allow broader testing of the new features and design elements before the general availability expected in fall 2025.

The comprehensive design overhaul extends beyond iOS to create consistency across Apple’s entire ecosystem.

The liquid glass material and refined interface elements will appear on iPhones, iPads, Macs, Apple Watches, Apple TVs, and Apple Vision Pro headsets, creating a unified visual experience.

The timing of the public beta aligns with Apple’s traditional summer testing period, allowing developers and enthusiasts to evaluate new features and provide feedback before the official launch, accompanying new iPhone models in September.

The design changes represent Apple’s most ambitious interface evolution in over a decade, potentially reshaping user expectations for mobile and desktop computing interfaces across the technology industry.