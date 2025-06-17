Home > Latest News > Apple’s iOS 26 Public Beta Set for July Release Following Major Design Overhaul Announcement

Apple’s iOS 26 Public Beta Set for July Release Following Major Design Overhaul Announcement

By | 17 Jun 2025

Apple has confirmed that the public beta for iOS 26 will launch in July through the Apple Beta Software Program, following the release of developer betas on June 9 at the company’s Worldwide Developers Conference.

The announcement accompanies Apple’s most significant visual redesign since iOS 7, which the company describes as “our broadest design update ever.”

The platform-wide overhaul introduces a uniform design language across all Apple devices, featuring a new translucent material called “liquid glass” that appears in widgets, icons, and interface elements.

The redesign includes round icons on the home screen, Control Centre modifications, and a new all-clear mode joining the existing light and dark appearance options.

Apple confirmed rumours about changing its operating system naming convention, shifting from sequential numbering to year-based identification.

Instead of iOS 19, the fall release will be designated iOS 26, representing Apple’s 2026 system timeline.

The naming change applies across all platforms, including iPadOS 26, macOS 26, watchOS 26, visionOS 26, and tvOS 26.

Apple maintains its California-themed naming for macOS, with the next version called “Tahoe.”

WWDC revealed numerous iOS 26 updates, including typing indicators for group chats and live translation capabilities for iMessage, FaceTime, and phone calls that function even when other participants don’t use iPhones.

The translation feature represents Apple’s push toward more inclusive communication across different platforms and languages.

The liquid glass design element creates translucent effects throughout the interface, fundamentally changing how users interact with iOS elements while maintaining familiar functionality.

Developer betas became available immediately on June 9 through the Apple Developer Program, covering iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, visionOS, and tvOS platforms.

The July public beta release will allow broader testing of the new features and design elements before the general availability expected in fall 2025.

The comprehensive design overhaul extends beyond iOS to create consistency across Apple’s entire ecosystem.

The liquid glass material and refined interface elements will appear on iPhones, iPads, Macs, Apple Watches, Apple TVs, and Apple Vision Pro headsets, creating a unified visual experience.

The timing of the public beta aligns with Apple’s traditional summer testing period, allowing developers and enthusiasts to evaluate new features and provide feedback before the official launch, accompanying new iPhone models in September.

The design changes represent Apple’s most ambitious interface evolution in over a decade, potentially reshaping user expectations for mobile and desktop computing interfaces across the technology industry.



About Post Author
, , , , , , , , , , ,
You may also like
Apple Announces Free Mac Mini M2 Repairs and Launches Advanced Gaming Platform with Metal 4
Epson Adds Apple AirPlay Support to New PowerLite L-Series Projectors
Apple Delays Advanced Siri AI Upgrade to Spring 2026 Amid Internal Restructuring
Apple Escalates $2.3 Trillion Dashboard War with Enhanced CarPlay Features
Logitech Unveils Flip Folio Keyboard Case for iPad Pro and iPad Air
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Leaks Reveal Ultra-Thin Frame With Big Camera Bump
Latest News
/
June 17, 2025
/
Is Foxtel Testing The Market For A Big Tilt At Global Soccer?
Latest News
/
June 17, 2025
/
Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 8 and Health Data Hub Signal Big Move Into Digital Healthcare
Latest News
/
June 17, 2025
/
Elipson Launches 10-Model Prestige Facet II Speaker Line with Enhanced Performance and French Design
Latest News
/
June 17, 2025
/
Beyerdynamic Launches DT 990 Pro X Studio Headphones with Detachable Cable and Enhanced Comfort
Latest News
/
June 17, 2025
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Leaks Reveal Ultra-Thin Frame With Big Camera Bump
Latest News
/
June 17, 2025
/
/
Comments are Off
Leaked images of Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7 have revealed a striking design contrast. While the foldable device appears...
Read More