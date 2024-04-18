HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Apple’s iOS 17.5 Update To Allow Feature Previously Unheard Of

Apple’s iOS 17.5 Update To Allow Feature Previously Unheard Of

By | 18 Apr 2024

While Apple prepares the launch of its iOS 17.5 update, claims reveal it will legally allow a practice that was previously unthinkable for Apple.

EU users will reportedly gain the ability to sideload apps onto their iPhones from web links, due to new Digital Markets Act rules that are now in effect.

The new Web Distribution protocol for developers will allow app makers to provide apps to consumers before publishing on the official App store or a third-party marketplace, which are also new and allowed under the legislation.

Sources found the feature inside the iOS 17.5 Beta 2, and Apple will reportedly walk users through the permissions developers are gaining, to continue downloading and installing from the non-official portal.

Apple will also be compensated for the new rule, according to claims. Reportedly, there will be a new Core Technology Fee of 50c per link for every download over the first million for over a 12-month period.

Additionally, the developer will be expected to register a web domain with the App Store Connect database, so Apple can watch what is being pushed to consumers.

Apple has said, “Web Distribution lets authorised developers distribute their iOS apps to users in the European Union (EU) directly from a website owned by the developer. Apple will provide developers access to APIs that facilitate the distribution of their apps from the web, integrate with system functionality, and back-up and restore users’ apps, once they meet certain requirements designed to help protect users and platform integrity.”

This change is expected to only affect EU users.



About Post Author
, , , , , , , ,
You may also like
World First Update Integrates CarPlay & Android Auto Into Electric Brake Controllers
Epic To Bring Its Swedish App Store To iOS Devices In OZ?
AI Playlist Feature Debuted By Amazon
Apple’s AI Features Tipped To Be iPhone 16 Exclusive
Apple Loses Bid In UK To Dismiss App Store Commission Lawsuit
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 9
Raise The Bar: Sony Introduces New Soundbars
Latest News
/
April 18, 2024
/
EXCLUSIVE: Investor Responds To Lifestyle Store CEO, Who Stands Accused Of Being ‘Insolvent’
Latest News
/
April 18, 2024
/
Galaxy S24 Ultra (Image: Sourced from JB Hi-Fi)
More Than 1 billion Smartphones Will Be GenAI-Equipped By 2027
Latest News
/
April 18, 2024
/
World First Update Integrates CarPlay & Android Auto Into Electric Brake Controllers
Latest News
/
April 18, 2024
/
Sony Unveils New Wireless Speaker System
Latest News
/
April 18, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 9
Raise The Bar: Sony Introduces New Soundbars
Latest News
/
April 18, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
It’s been a big week for Sony. It has released its all-new TV lineup which includes the Bravia 7, Bravia...
Read More