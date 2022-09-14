Apple has finally rolled out their iOS 16 iPhone operating system, featuring new lock screen customization and several quality-of-life fixes.

However, feedback on the new OS has been mixed, with several user reports claiming that the new update has destroyed their devices battery life.

Users took to social media to express their frustration.

my iphone 11 after i upgraded to ios 16 as it lags & stutters in every app and my battery capacity drops from 89% to 83% pic.twitter.com/CURWLHlMrb — penny 🐾 (@harrieringtons) September 13, 2022

do NOT update to ios 16 unless u want ur battery to go from a 100 to 90 in 30 mins — ⊱✿⊰ (@m0chigf) September 13, 2022

According to Adrian Kingsley-Hughes, researcher at ZDNet, the battery life issues aren’t likely to be permanent, and should resolve themselves in a few days following the installation.

“Installing a new OS on an iPhone triggers a lot of stuff to go on in the background, from indexing to recalibrating the battery, and this can go on for hours or even days.”

“Not only does this consume power, but the battery recalibration can give the impression that the battery is draining more rapidly when in fact it isn’t.”

“Add to this the dual factor of a lot of app updates happening following a new release, combined with a lot of new features available that may put more drain on an older handset.”

This is far from the only trouble Apple has found themselves in regarding updates.

Apple has been forced to release yet another zero-day fix, making it the eighth this year, as they catch up to last year’s record of 12.

The new fix was released to patch a security issue affecting a wide range of Apple devices, with the update appearing in MacOS Monterey 12.6 and Big Sur 11.7. iPhone and iPad users also had to update iOS 15.7 and iPadOS 15.7 to protect their information and devices.