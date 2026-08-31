Apple’s first foldable iPhone could carry one of the most expensive smartphone repair bills yet, with its inner display reportedly costing more than A$1,700 to replace.

UK repair company iCorrect estimates a replacement folding screen for the rumoured iPhone Ultra could cost around £850 (around A$1,740) or more.

That would make the repair considerably more expensive than replacing the inner display on Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 8, which costs US$579 (A$870).

Apple’s expected use of panels supplied by Samsung Display, combined with a proprietary hinge assembly, is expected to push up both component and labour costs.

The display and hinge are expected to form a tightly integrated assembly, requiring technicians to dismantle much of the device to access either component. Independent repairers could also struggle to offer cheaper alternatives shortly after launch because they have no experience with Apple’s new foldable design.

AppleCare+ may help soften the cost, although iCorrect expects Apple to charge higher service fees for its foldable than for conventional iPhones.

The warnings come as Apple prepares for its ‘Surprise and shine’ product event on September 9, where it is widely expected to unveil the iPhone Ultra alongside the iPhone 18 range.

Apple has not confirmed the device, pricing or repair arrangements. However, reports suggest the foldable could start at between A$3,000 and A$3,750, with sales potentially beginning in October.