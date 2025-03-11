Apple is reportedly testing a foldable iPad Pro featuring under-display Face ID technology, according to a leak from Weibo-based source Digital Chat Station.

While Apple has long been rumoured to be working on a foldable iPhone, speculation now suggests the company’s first foldable device may instead be an iPad Pro.

Reports indicate the prototype features an 18.8-inch foldable OLED screen and integrates Face ID’s transmitter and receiver components beneath the display. This design would enable a seamless, uninterrupted screen experience, eliminating the need for the Dynamic Island.

Apple has been gradually moving towards under-display technology, with prior reports indicating plans to integrate it into future iPhones. Originally the iPhone 17 was expected to introduce under-display Face ID in 2025, but industry analysts, including Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) and Ming-Chi Kuo, suggest the technology still needs refinement and may debut later with the iPhone 18 in 2026.

Reports from sources including Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman and The Wall Street Journal suggest Apple is actively developing a foldable iPad or MacBook. The latest leak, however, focuses on the iPad Pro, with an estimated 2027 launch timeframe.

According to insiders, Apple is working with LG on mass-producing 18.8-inch and 20.2-inch foldable OLED displays, expected to be used in either an iPad or MacBook hybrid. The device is said to be crease-free, a challenge that has plagued existing foldable screens on competing devices.

Face ID has become Apple’s preferred biometric authentication system, with Touch ID now only present on non-Pro iPads and discontinued from the iPhone lineup. While Apple could have pursued under-display Touch ID, it appears the company is fully committed to advancing Face ID technology instead.

Interestingly, reports suggest Apple’s upcoming foldable iPhone, expected in 2026, will feature a side-mounted Touch ID instead of Face ID, due to space constraints within the foldable design. This means the foldable iPad Pro could become the first foldable Apple device to incorporate under-display Face ID.

Apple has yet to confirm any details regarding a foldable iPad or Mac, but supply chain sources suggest mass production of foldable display panels could begin by late 2025. If true, this would align with a potential launch between 2027 and 2028.