Apple’s latest move into in-house modem production may spell trouble for Qualcomm, as early testing suggests its first 5G modem, the C1, delivers competitive performance.

The C1 debuted in February with Apple’s iPhone 16e, and speed test data from Ookla indicates it holds up well against Qualcomm-powered devices.

According to Ookla’s network performance data from early adopters in the U.S., the C1 modem delivers impressive median 5G download speeds, often outperforming the Qualcomm-powered iPhone 16 in certain conditions.

On AT&T and Verizon networks, the iPhone 16e saw higher median download speeds than the iPhone 16, clocking 217.64 Mbps versus 210.55 Mbps. However, on T-Mobile, the 16e lagged behind due to a lack of high-end features that optimise performance on the carrier’s advanced 5G standalone (SA) network.

The C1 modem excels in challenging network conditions. When analysing the 10th percentile – users experiencing the worst speeds – the iPhone 16e performed better than the iPhone 16, reaching 27.35 Mbps compared to 16.66 Mbps. Conversely, in ideal conditions (90th percentile), Qualcomm’s modem outpaced the C1 significantly, reaching 756.13 Mbps compared to Apple’s 560.4 Mbps. However, for everyday users, these ultra-high speeds are largely unnecessary.

One of the major advantages of Apple’s C1 modem is improved power efficiency. The iPhone 16e enjoys longer battery life compared to the iPhone 16, thanks to the modem’s lower power consumption. Apple claims the device offers up to 26 hours of video playback, surpassing the iPhone 16’s 22-hour claim.

While the C1 modem lacks support for mmWave spectrum, which is important for Verizon customers in particular, its performance in sub-6GHz bands – where most users operate – is solid. Apple’s control over its modem design allows for better integration with its A18 chip, optimising performance and efficiency.

Apple’s push into modem development isn’t just about cost-cutting – it’s a strategic move to gain complete control over its supply chain. The company has been working toward this goal since it acquired Intel’s struggling modem division in 2019.

Just as Apple’s transition from Intel to its own ARM-based chips revolutionised Mac performance, the C1 modem may signal the beginning of Apple’s departure from Qualcomm entirely.

Future iterations of the C-series modem are expected to support mmWave and Wi-Fi 7, bringing them closer to Qualcomm’s premium offerings. There are also rumors that Apple may integrate its modem directly into future A-series chips, potentially paving the way for cellular-equipped MacBooks.

While the C1 modem isn’t yet a Qualcomm killer, Apple’s history of in-house chip development suggests that it won’t be long before its modems match or surpass Qualcomm’s performance.

If Apple continues refining its modem technology at the pace it has with its processors, Qualcomm’s dominance in iPhone connectivity could soon come to an end.