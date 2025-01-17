Apple has stopped showing Apple Intelligence-backed summaries from news apps in the latest iOS 18 beta update.

The iOS 18.3 third developer beta released this week no longer displays summaries for news and entertainment apps, reported 9to5Mac .

It comes after the BBC complained to Apple last month following a summary generated by the AI feature of news notifications announced the suicide of Luigi Mangione, the main suspect in the murder of the CEO of UnitedHealthcare.

The AI-generated summary claimed BBC News had published an article claiming Mangione had shot himself – which was completely false.

It led to the influential Reporters Without Borders calling on Apple to remove the technology saying that its generative AI feature is “threatening reliable journalism”.

It added that the incident should illustrate that “generative AI services are still too immature to produce reliable information for the public, and should not be allowed on the market for such uses.”

“AIs are probability machines, and facts can’t be decided by a roll of the dice. RSF calls on Apple to act responsibly by removing this feature,” said Vincent Berthier, Head of RSF’s Technology and Journalism Desk.

In another example of the platform getting a news story completely wrong, a summary sent to BBC Sport app users saw Apple Intelligence falsely noting that “Brazilian tennis player, Rafael Nadal, comes out as gay”, whereas the story itself was about a different player entirely.

In addition to suspending AI-generated news summaries, 9to5Mac also says that Apple will let you disable notifications for specific apps from the lock screen or Notification Center in iOS 18.3 by “swiping, tapping ‘Options,’ then choosing the ‘Turn Off Summaries.’” The company will also use italicized text on the lock screen to make it easier to tell notification summaries and standard notifications apart.

While Apple makes amends with its AI generated summaries, Google has cut a deal with The Associated Press (AP) to supply a feed of real-time information to users of the Gemini AI app. Google says this will “help further enhance the usefulness of results displayed in the Gemini app”.