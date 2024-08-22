Home > Latest News > Apple’s App Store Head Leaving Following Increasing Regulatory Scrutiny

Apple’s App Store Head Leaving Following Increasing Regulatory Scrutiny

By | 22 Aug 2024
Apple BKC Mumbai

Matt Fischer, a vice president at Apple who has run the App Store business since 2010, is leaving the company this October.

The move comes as the App Store has come under increasing regulatory scrutiny in different parts of the world ranging from the US and the EU to Australia over alleged anti-competitive behaviour and one that forces unfavourable terms on developers using the platform and its payment systems.

The App Store group is now being split into two teams: one overseeing Apple’s own store and another responsible for alternative app distribution, according to Bloomberg who reported on the change in management at the App Store.

“After 21 years at Apple, I’ve made the decision to step away from our incredible company,” Fischer told his team in an email, that has now also been posted on his LinkedIn page.

“This has been on my mind for some time, and as we are also reorganizing the team to better manage new challenges and opportunities, now is the right moment to pass the baton to two outstanding leaders on my team.”

App store

Those two members are Carson Oliver who will run the App Store group, while Ann Thai, a director in charge of App Store features like search and discovery, will lead the team responsible for alternative distribution.

Both of them will report to Phil Schiller, who is ultimately responsible for the App Store, and is believed to be making these changes.

The business generates about $20 billion (A$29.71 billion) in revenue per year as part of Apple’s services segment.

Apple was recently forced to introduce changes to its App Store rules in the EU to avoid falling foul of the newly introduced Digital Markets Act.

Previously, Apple allowed steering only through “link-outs”, which allowed app developers to include a link in their app to redirect the customer to a web page. Now, Apple has said developers can communicate and promote offers that are available anywhere, not just on their own website, from within their app. Apple will however introduce two new fees in the EU – an initial 5 per cent acquisition fee for new users and a 10 per cent store services fee for any sales made by app users on any platform within the 12 months of the app installation.



About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Apple’s iPhone 16 Series To Be Manufactured In China, India
Epic Games Store
Epic Launches Own Mobile App Store As Fortnite Returns to iPhone and Android
Patreon (Image: Screenshot of website)
Apple Refuses To Budge From Its 30% ‘Tax’ Position
Apple Store (Image: Sourced from Unsplash)
Apple Tabletop Robot Under Development
Will Apple Upsize Its iPhone Range With A Thinner Model?
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

Anthony Heraghty, CEO and group managing director of Super Retail Group
Despite Scandal, Super Retail Group Posts Record Sales
Latest News
/
August 22, 2024
/
Will HMD Reveal New Phones At Barbie Launch?
Latest News
/
August 22, 2024
/
Four Faces For Tag Heuer’s Latest Red Bull Racing Watch
Latest News
/
August 22, 2024
/
HMD Skyline (Image: Supplied)
HMD’s ‘Repair-It-Yourself’ Skyline Comes To Oz
Latest News
/
August 22, 2024
/
LG To Use IFA TO Launch New Washing Machines, Get Ready To Pay A Subscription In The Future
Latest News
/
August 22, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Anthony Heraghty, CEO and group managing director of Super Retail Group
Despite Scandal, Super Retail Group Posts Record Sales
Latest News
/
August 22, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Super Retail Group, which has been in the news over the last few weeks over the fallout of an alleged...
Read More