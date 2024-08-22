Matt Fischer, a vice president at Apple who has run the App Store business since 2010, is leaving the company this October.

The move comes as the App Store has come under increasing regulatory scrutiny in different parts of the world ranging from the US and the EU to Australia over alleged anti-competitive behaviour and one that forces unfavourable terms on developers using the platform and its payment systems.

The App Store group is now being split into two teams: one overseeing Apple’s own store and another responsible for alternative app distribution, according to Bloomberg who reported on the change in management at the App Store.

“After 21 years at Apple, I’ve made the decision to step away from our incredible company,” Fischer told his team in an email, that has now also been posted on his LinkedIn page.

“This has been on my mind for some time, and as we are also reorganizing the team to better manage new challenges and opportunities, now is the right moment to pass the baton to two outstanding leaders on my team.”

Those two members are Carson Oliver who will run the App Store group, while Ann Thai, a director in charge of App Store features like search and discovery, will lead the team responsible for alternative distribution.

Both of them will report to Phil Schiller, who is ultimately responsible for the App Store, and is believed to be making these changes.

The business generates about $20 billion (A$29.71 billion) in revenue per year as part of Apple’s services segment.

Apple was recently forced to introduce changes to its App Store rules in the EU to avoid falling foul of the newly introduced Digital Markets Act.

Previously, Apple allowed steering only through “link-outs”, which allowed app developers to include a link in their app to redirect the customer to a web page. Now, Apple has said developers can communicate and promote offers that are available anywhere, not just on their own website, from within their app. Apple will however introduce two new fees in the EU – an initial 5 per cent acquisition fee for new users and a 10 per cent store services fee for any sales made by app users on any platform within the 12 months of the app installation.