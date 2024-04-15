Apple’s investors seem to be rewarding it for outlining a definitive vision of the future of the company – one that relies on AI.

On Thursday, Apple’s stock climbed 4.3 per cent adding approximately A$18.99 billion to the company’s value. That rally marked its best performance in nearly a year.

The news came as media reports indicated that Apple was preparing to introduce its M4 chips into its Macs. Those chips will support AI functionality, and more importantly will bring Apple up to speed with Microsoft’s booming ambitions of rolling out AI in the PC space.

The rapid introduction of the new M4 Chips is also Apple’s attempt to boost Mac sales which fell 27 per cent in the last fiscal year ended September.

Subject to change, the chips are expected to be introduced into a range of computers towards the end of this year and early 2025. The M4 chips will be introduced into iMacs, a low-end 14-inch MacBook Pro, a high-end 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, and Mac minis — all with M4 chips.

Apple has already reportedly axed any immediate plans to build a car, although it is believed to be considering entering the personal robotics space as part of its ongoing research into new projects. The research around the home robot product is being conducted within its hardware engineering division and its AI and machine-learning group.

Prior to Thursday’s rally, and one that was sustained on Friday too, Apple’s stock was down 15 per cent from its record high set in December, wiping out more than A$710 billion in market value.

While Apple scrambles to deal with new regulatory measures in the EU, and takes on the US DOJ head on, the latest stock rally is a welcome respite for the company.