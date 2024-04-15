HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Apple’s AI-Driven Future Vision Endorsed By Investors

Apple’s AI-Driven Future Vision Endorsed By Investors

By | 15 Apr 2024

Apple’s investors seem to be rewarding it for outlining a definitive vision of the future of the company – one that relies on AI.

On Thursday, Apple’s stock climbed 4.3 per cent adding approximately A$18.99 billion to the company’s value. That rally marked its best performance in nearly a year.

The news came as media reports indicated that Apple was preparing to introduce its M4 chips into its Macs. Those chips will support AI functionality, and more importantly will bring Apple up to speed with Microsoft’s booming ambitions of rolling out AI in the PC space.

The rapid introduction of the new M4 Chips is also Apple’s attempt to boost Mac sales which fell 27 per cent in the last fiscal year ended September.

Subject to change, the chips are expected to be introduced into a range of computers towards the end of this year and early 2025. The M4 chips will be introduced into iMacs, a low-end 14-inch MacBook Pro, a high-end 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, and Mac minis — all with M4 chips.

Apple has already reportedly axed any immediate plans to build a car, although it is believed to be considering entering the personal robotics space as part of its ongoing research into new projects. The research around the home robot product is being conducted within its hardware engineering division and its AI and machine-learning group.

Prior to Thursday’s rally, and one that was sustained on Friday too, Apple’s stock was down 15 per cent from its record high set in December, wiping out more than A$710 billion in market value.

While Apple scrambles to deal with new regulatory measures in the EU, and takes on the US DOJ head on, the latest stock rally is a welcome respite for the company.



About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
iPhone SE 4 Full Specifications Leaked
iPhone 16 Tipped To Come In More Colours
Apple Vision Pro Users Suffer Health Issues
Arrogant Apple Goes ‘Ape Shit’ Over Watch Ban, With 900+ With Appeal Document That Spews Out Wild Claims Against Masimo & Sonos
Motorola To Make Major Smartphone Announcement on 17th Of April
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

TikTok Notes App To Arrive ‘Soon’
Latest News
/
April 15, 2024
/
Updated GPT-4 Turbo Rolled Out For Paid ChatGPT Users
Latest News
/
April 15, 2024
/
iPhone SE 4 Full Specifications Leaked
Latest News
/
April 15, 2024
/
ViewSonic Unveils New Curved, Ultrawide Monitor
Latest News
/
April 15, 2024
/
Google Pixel 8a Colours Leaked
Latest News
/
April 15, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

TikTok Notes App To Arrive ‘Soon’
Latest News
/
April 15, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
TikTok’s new Notes app, a photo and text sharing platform, is claimed to be arriving soon. It appears to be...
Read More