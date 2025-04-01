Apple is reportedly preparing a major overhaul of its MacBook Pro lineup for 2026, with key upgrades including a long-awaited switch to OLED display technology.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is expected to introduce OLED screens in its flagship MacBook Pro models for the first time, a feature that has been speculated for nearly a decade but never realised.

The shift follows Apple’s adoption of Tandem OLED technology in the latest iPad Pro models, which enhances brightness by layering two OLED panels.

Alongside the display upgrade, the 2026 MacBook Pro is expected to feature a thinner design and Apple’s next-generation M6 chip.

While details on the M6 remain scarce, considering the M5 series has yet to debut, it is anticipated to bring significant performance improvements.

Apple’s last major MacBook Pro redesign came in 2021 with the reintroduction of ports and the launch of the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips.

The rumoured 2026 refresh suggests another substantial leap in both design and technology.