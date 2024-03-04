Apple has reportedly canceled its plans to produce the MicroLED Apple Watch Ultra for the “foreseeable future”, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Kuo stated in a MacRumours report that his latest survey indicates that Apple has canceled the Micro LED Apple Watch projects “because Apple thinks that MicroLED can’t add significant value to this product, and the production costs are too high to make it economically viable.”

Austrian firm ams-Osram, which is rumoured to be a supplier for microLED displays for the Watch Ultra, recently announced in a press release that “a cornerstone project underpinning its microLED strategy got unexpectedly canceled, triggering the company to re-assess its microLED strategy.”

Osram has not confirmed that Apple is the unnamed customer that withdrew from its microLED deal.

However, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman believes that the micro LED project involves multiple suppliers, not just ams-Osram, indicating that the Apple Watch Ultra’s display upgrade may still be happening.

In August, Channel News reported that production of the the MicroLED Apple Watch Ultra, would be delayed to 2026.