Apple is reportedly developing new Apple Watch models with built-in cameras, paving the way for AI-driven wearable technology.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the upgraded Apple Watches could be released as early as 2027, featuring Visual Intelligence capabilities designed to provide real-time insights based on what the wearer points their wrist at.

The addition of cameras aligns with Apple’s broader strategy to integrate artificial intelligence across its devices. The new Visual Intelligence feature, which debuted on iPhones, allows users to scan objects, landmarks, or even text for instant AI-powered analysis.

Gurman reports that Apple is considering different camera placements based on the model. The standard Apple Watch Series may feature an under-display camera, similar to the front-facing cameras seen in some smartphones. Meanwhile, the Apple Watch Ultra could house a side-mounted camera near the digital crown, making it easier for users to scan objects while keeping their wrist in a natural position.

In addition to camera-equipped Apple Watches, Apple is also reportedly working on AirPods with built-in cameras. These next-generation AirPods, expected to arrive around the same time as the upgraded watches, would enhance AI-powered spatial awareness and gesture controls.

The move signals Apple’s intent to push its AI wearables beyond simple voice assistants. Currently, Apple relies on AI from OpenAI and Google, but the company is working on developing proprietary AI models to power future wearables.

While Apple is pushing forward with AI-driven features, it still faces hurdles. Reports suggest that the company has encountered issues with the development of blood-pressure tracking in the Apple Watch and has struggled with the aesthetics and cost reduction of a rumored plastic Apple Watch SE.

Nevertheless, Apple’s long-term goal remains clear: to seamlessly integrate AI into its wearable devices, making them smarter, more capable, and more intuitive than ever before.