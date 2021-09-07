Rumours that Apple may delay the expected September 14 announcement of the Apple Watch Series 7 due to production issues were only half right.

The company is facing supply chain issues and component shortages, but the watch will still be announced at Apple’s September event alongside the iPhone 13; it will just be available in limited quantities at launch.

Much like the Google Pixel 6 phone, which won’t be available in Australia due to similar parts issues, it is unlikely we will see the Series 7 wash up on our shores anytime soon.

Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman revealed that, even in the US, some models of the Series 7 will “will ship later than usual or in limited quantities”.

“But if you can’t wait to get the new watch, you may have to,” Gurman wrote.

“My colleague Debby Wu and I reported that the new display is causing production headaches. When that happens with a new product, there are typically three outcomes: The announcement is delayed until the issues are fixed, the product launches on time in small quantities, or the device is announced on time but goes on sale later.

“I’m led to believe that we’ll see an announcement during the usual September event alongside the iPhone, but there will be a mix of the models shipping late or in small quantities.”

The Apple Watch Series 7 is the first to receive a dramatic design change since the Series 4, with new 41mm and 45mm size options, and a flat-edge design, similar to the iPhone 12.