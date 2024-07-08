In a recent report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, it states the Apple Watch Series 10 models will come with larger displays, and one model will be closer in size to the Apple Watch Ultra.

Additionally, the series is tipped to be thinner. The Apple Watch Ultra for 2024 is not expected to come with a new design.

The new Apple Watch Series 10 models will reportedly be available in two casing sizes, ‘N217’ and ‘N218.’

Both the Series 10 and Ultra 3 watches will also reportedly get new processors.

The company has been preparing new advanced health features for these smartwatches, but now it appears not all of them will be ready for the next release.

This includes a tool for measuring high blood pressure and detecting sleep apnea.

Mark Gurman stated, “Apple has run into some serious snags” in developing the technology.

The sleep apnea feature would rely on blood oxygen saturation measurements which Apple can’t currently offer, due to a patent dispute.

The hypertension detection feature has reportedly been insufficiently reliable during testing and there are concerns about integrating it into the refreshed design.

Additionally, there could be a new version of the Apple Watch SE coming this year. It’s tipped to come with a plastic shell instead of aluminium.

Both the Apple Watch Series 10 and Apple Watch Ultra will reportedly get new chips for boosting performance as well.

Finally, Apple is also allegedly continuing testing, and discussing the possibility of 3D printed casings for some models.

It remains unclear if these new watches will be branded as special anniversary models, or if this will happen next year.