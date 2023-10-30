HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Apple Warns BMW Owners Not To Use iPhone 15 In Their Cars

Apple Warns BMW Owners Not To Use iPhone 15 In Their Cars

By | 30 Oct 2023

BMW owners are facing new in car communication and smartphone charging problems, with in car wireless chargers “temporarily” disabling iPhone 15 NFC chips and current model cars that don’t recognise Bluetooth when a vehicle is switched on as well as failing to recognise Android auto.

North Shore BMW in Sydney has acknowledged the Android and Bluetooth problems while Apple has now stepped in warning Apple owners to not use the wireless charger in a BMW car.

After users reported that their iPhone 15’s NFC chips were failing after using BMW’s in-car wireless charging, BMW seemed powerless when it came to fixing the problem.

Over the weekend it was revealed that an Apple internal memo to third-party repair providers was dispatched, claiming that a software update later this year should prevent a “small number” of in-car wireless chargers from “temporarily” disabling iPhone 15 NFC chips.

Apple reportedly says that until the fix comes out, anyone who experiences this should not use the wireless charger in their car. Users have been complaining about BMW wireless chargers breaking Apple Pay and the BMW digital key feature in posts on Reddit, Apple’s Support community, and MacRumors’ own forums.

Recently BMW claimed that they are working with Apple to investigate the issue.

The Verge recently reported that; There’s no easy way to know which models are affected, so for now, if you have a BMW with a wireless charger, it’s probably best to just avoid using it until the problem is fixed”.

As for Android problems, these are ongoing with BMW Australia not returning calls.

The Bluetooth and Android Auto problems that are evident in the current model X4, are known to BMW, with service support staff telling SmartHouse that there is “nothing they can do about the problem”.

This is despite BMW bragging about smartphone connectivity in their motor vehicles.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , ,
You may also like
Dodgy BMW Heated Seat Deal Given Bums Rush
AM Radio Stations Set To Be Switch Off In Motor Vehicles
LG Starts Mass Production Of EV Chargers
Aussie BMW Owners Can Now Use Samsung Phones As Car Keys
YouTube Videos Coming to Android Automotive Cars
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Firsr It Was Records Now We Are Going Back To Cassettes
Latest News
/
October 30, 2023
/
Samsung Galaxy S24 Line May Launch In Early 2024
Latest News
/
October 30, 2023
/
ACCC Pushes For UK-Inspired Laws To Curb Big Tech
Latest News
/
October 30, 2023
/
AUS Retailers Assn Says Small Businesses Are Struggling
Latest News
/
October 30, 2023
/
Solar Panels Save Homes 40% On Energy Costs
Latest News
/
October 30, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Firsr It Was Records Now We Are Going Back To Cassettes
Latest News
/
October 30, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
A return to playing casssettes and CD’s on a portable device, is on the cards with a number of distributors,...
Read More