HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Apple Wants To Build A Zero Bezel iPhone

Apple Wants To Build A Zero Bezel iPhone

By | 28 Jul 2023

Apple has reportedly asked their OLED screen suppliers LG and Samsung to develop a screen with absolutely no bezels.

The Elec says Apple has asked the two suppliers to get rid of the bezel on its OLED displays. The bezel is the small black line at the edge of screens. Phone makers want to reduce the bezel size to an absolute minimum not only because it’s aesthetically unpleasant, but also because it robs the screen of usable place.

Apple is tipped to announce an iPhone 15 Pro Max in September with a record breaking 1.55mm wide bezel, compared to 2.17mm on the iPhone 14 Pro. But Apple wants to shoot further with an iPhone with no bezel whatsoever, says the report.

However, this is no easy ask and development could take years.

The Elect report says the project will take years as the two Korean display manufacturers will have “to bend the circuits under the bezel area. They will also need to secure enough area for the antenna that can function without interruption”, the report says.

“The encapsulation will need to become even thinner while the under panel camera area must also blend perfectly with the rest of the screen for the perfect visual effect,” it says.

Some Samsung phones create an illusion of a zero bezel display by bending the glass at the edges of the screen downwards. Elec reports that Apple doesn’t want to do that; it wants its display to be totally flat.

Macworld meanwhile says Apple is working with its partners to perfect a camera that can be housed under the screen. This would allow it to get rid of the black notch at the top of the screen. This type of camera is already available on some Android phones, but is not of the quality wanted by Apple, it says.



About Post Author
Chris Griffith is an award-winning journalist with 30 years of media reporting in print, online and broadcast media, including more than 10 years at The Australian newspaper covering technology. After studying computer programming at school in the 1960s, he graduated with a degree in mathematics and computer science in the early 1970s, and taught computer awareness courses in TAFE colleges before forming a start-up in the 1980s that specialised in networking PCs for business.
, , , , ,
You may also like
Apple Shock: CEO Tim Cook Reportedly Denied Credit Card, But Apple Still In The Black
Intel Posts A Profit At Last But Admits ‘Persistent Weakness’
Samsung To Reduce Foldables Cost In Competition With iPhone
LG Net Profit Marred By Recall Payment To General Motors
Older Smartphones Become Highly Vulnerable To Hacking
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Will Weak Retail Sales Increase Chance Of RBA Interest Rate Pause?
Latest News
/
July 28, 2023
/
Samsung Video Shows Tough Testing Of Galaxy Z Flip5 & Z Fold5
Latest News
/
July 28, 2023
/
Apple Shock: CEO Tim Cook Reportedly Denied Credit Card, But Apple Still In The Black
Latest News
/
July 28, 2023
/
Intel Posts A Profit At Last But Admits ‘Persistent Weakness’
Latest News
/
July 28, 2023
/
Are Ember Heated Mugs The Next Big Thing For CE Retailers, It’s Working In The US
Latest News
/
July 28, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Will Weak Retail Sales Increase Chance Of RBA Interest Rate Pause?
Latest News
/
July 28, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
According to the Australian Retailers Association, June retail sales increased a slight 2.3% year-on-year growth in the food, cafes, restaurants,...
Read More