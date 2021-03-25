HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Apple Vs Epic In Federal Court

By | 25 Mar 2021
Round One of the Apple versus Epic Games Australian court battle began this week, with the iPhone maker calling the Fortnite maker’s case self-serving.

Epic Games is challenging the in-app purchase systems of Apple and Google and has brought the case before Australian courts to try to bypass the US and EU court systems.

The Australian Federal Court has still to decide if the case can be heard here, while a legal challenge is under way in the US.

Apple has sought to stay the matter, saying it should be heard in California, where a hearing is scheduled for early May.

Epic told the court that Australian competition law is intended to be enforced in Australia and not be overridden by private agreements between companies like Apple and Epic.

The court has reserved its decision on whether the case can go ahead in Australia.

