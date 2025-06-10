Apple has introduced its most comprehensive software design update to date, featuring a new translucent material called “Liquid Glass” that will appear across iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS Tahoe 26, watchOS 26, and tvOS 26 when the operating systems launch later this year.

The design overhaul, announced at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference, represents the first time the company has implemented a unified visual language across all its platforms while maintaining each device’s distinct characteristics.

“This is our broadest software design update ever,” said Alan Dye, Apple’s vice president of Human Interface Design.

“The new design features an entirely new material called Liquid Glass. It combines the optical qualities of glass with a fluidity only Apple can achieve, as it transforms depending on your content or context.”

Liquid Glass Technology

Inspired by visionOS design principles, Liquid Glass is a translucent material that mimics real-world glass behaviour through real-time rendering.

The material dynamically adapts its colour based on surrounding content and intelligently transitions between light and dark environments, creating specular highlights that respond to user movement.

The technology extends from basic interface elements like buttons, switches, and sliders to larger components, including tab bars, sidebars, and system experiences such as the Lock Screen, Home Screen, and Control Center.

Interface Refinements

Apple has redesigned app controls, toolbars, and navigation elements to better complement modern hardware with rounded corners.

The new controls act as a distinct functional layer above app content, morphing dynamically as users navigate between different sections or require additional options.

Tab bars in iOS 26 now shrink when users scroll to focus attention on content while maintaining navigation accessibility, then fluidly expand when scrolling returns to the top.

Updated sidebars in iPadOS and macOS create more immersive experiences by refracting background content while reflecting user wallpapers and surrounding elements.

Cross-Platform Implementation

The design updates affect core Apple applications, including Camera, Photos, Safari, FaceTime, Apple Music, Apple News, and Apple Podcasts.

On the Lock Screen, time displays now use Liquid Glass and adapt to fit elegantly behind photo wallpaper subjects.

macOS Tahoe 26 introduces enhanced customisation options for the desktop and Dock, with app icons and widgets offering light, dark, tinted, and clear appearance modes.

The update includes a completely transparent menu bar designed to make displays feel larger.

Developer Integration

Apple has provided updated APIs for SwiftUI, UIKit, and AppKit frameworks to help developers adopt the new design language.

An Icon Composer tool enables developers to create Liquid Glass icons that render consistently across different appearance modes and platforms.

While Apple describes the update as delivering “a new level of vitality” to user interfaces, the changes appear evolutionary rather than revolutionary, focusing on subtle visual enhancements and improved content focus rather than dramatic interface redesigns.

The Liquid Glass design language will debut alongside Apple’s 2025 operating system releases, marking the company’s continued emphasis on seamless hardware-software integration across its ecosystem.