Apple has revealed it’s new 13-inch and 15-inch MacBooks, touted as being twice as fast as previous generations, equipped with it’s new M3 chip, which was released last year.

The company has claimed this chip increases speeds up to 60% faster than the M1 predecessor, and is 13x quicker than the Intel-based MacBook Air.

The screens are currently available for preorder, and shipping is set for March 8th, 2024.

Apple’s Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing, Greg Joswiak said, “MacBook Air is our most popular and loved Mac, with more customers choosing it over any other laptop. And today it gets even better with the M3 chip and new capabilities.”

This new laptop will replace the M1 model, which was discontinued without announcement.

In the new announcement, Apple said, “The world’s most popular laptop is better than ever with even more performance, faster Wi-Fi, and support for up to two external displays — all in its strikingly thin and light design with up to 18 hours of battery life.”

It was revealed that in 2023, Apple sold 6.3 million Macs worldwide in the fourth quarter, compared to 5.9 million for the same period a year earlier.

The M3 chip was unveiled in October, featuring “a next-generation GPU that represents the biggest leap forward in graphics architecture ever for Apple silicon.”

It features a powerful 8-core CPU, up to a 10-core GPU, and support for up to 24GB of unified memory.

It allows the device to configure at speeds up to 2.5x faster than the M1, and increase the rate of accomplishing tasks by up to 50%. The latest MacBook Air is the first laptop to receive this chip.

It was designed to withstand long usage times “so you can leave the power adapter at home.”

AI software has been added from Apple’s Neural Engine to “enhance productivity and creativity” with powerful camera features and real-time speech-to-text.

The Neural Engine is a processor which makes machine learning models respond quickly.

The company has also claimed the device “continues to be the world’s best consumer laptop for AI,” offering AI-based apps including Microsoft Copilot for Microsoft 365, Canva, and Adobe Firefly.

Photomator’s Super Resolution feature is up to 40% faster than the M1 predecessor when it comes to enhancing an image with AI, and up to 15x faster for those who haven’t upraded to a Mac with Apple silicon.

Working in Excel is up to 35% faster than the M1 version, and up to 3x faster for those who haven’t upgraded to a Mac with Apple silicon.

Final Cut Pro video editing is up to 60% faster, and up to 13x faster for those who haven’t upgraded to a Mac with Apple silicon.

Compared to an Intel Core i7 processor laptop, it delivers up to 2x faster performance, up to 50% faster web browsing, and up to 40% longer battery life.

The devices feature a 13.6 or 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display with up to 500nits brightness, support for 1 billion colours, and up to 2x the resolution of comparable PC laptops. It also supports up to two external displays when the lid is closed.

Additionally, it features Wi-Fi 6E, delivering speeds up to twice as fast as the previous generation, and includes MagSafe charging and 2x Thunderbolt ports for connectivity, as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack.

It comes with a 1,080p FaceTime HD camera, and a three-mic array. A backlit Magic Keyboard comes with a full-height function row with Touch ID, and due to macOS Sonoma, users can place widgets on the desktop, interact with them, and access the ecosystem of iPhone widgets.

It will work best with iPhones, allowing users to AirDrop photos, documents, and more from nearby devices, as well as copy images, video, or text from an app on one device to the M3 laptop.

Users will get to experience enhanced voice clarity for audio / video calls, Voice Isolation, and an immersive sound system for Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos.

“From college students pursuing their degrees to business users who need powerful productivity or anyone who simply wants the unmatched combination of performance, portability, and industry-leading battery life, all in a fanless design, the new MacBook Air continues to be the world’s best thin and light laptop.”

Apple claimed it’s also more environmentally friendly, made with 50% recycled content, fully recycled aluminium, and copper. The packaging is almost fully fibre-based, bringing the company closer to its goal of removing plastic from all packaging by 2025.

The company said its goal is to be carbon neutral for all global operations by 2030.

According to sources, Apple has now reportedly discontinued its M1 MacBook range, which was first introduced in 2020.

Both the 13-inch and 15-inch are available in midnight, starlight, silver, and space grey colours.

Apple Trade In gives users the opportunity to trade in their current MacBook, and get credit towards the new Mac.

The 13-inch M3 MacBook Airs cost between A$1,799.00 and A$2,399.00. The 15-inch M3 MacBook Airs are retailing between A$2,199.00 and A$2,799.00.

Each customer who purchases a Mac from the Apple Store will gain a free Online Personal Session with an Apple Specialist, get their Mac setup, and receive guidance on how to get the most out of their product.

Note: testing was conducted by Apple in January 2024.